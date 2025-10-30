Welcome Texas Monthly BBQ Fest: BBQ World’s Fair in town this weekend Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

BBQ Fest

If your appetite’s been itching for something smoky, savory, and downright Texan, you’re in luck. The annual Texas Monthly BBQ Fest is rolling into town this weekend.

The festival takes over our town, aka the official “Barbecue Capital of Texas”, on Saturday, November 1, and Sunday, November 2, 2025. Saturday brings the “BBQ World’s Fair” to downtown Lockhart, while Sunday’s “Top 50 Picnic” fills Lockhart City Park. Both days run from noon to 7 p.m., giving plenty of time to wander through clouds of oak smoke, savor samples from dozens of Texas’s top joints, and soak in the sounds and smells that makes this deliciously Texan tradition.

This isn’t your average grill-out. Backed by Texas Monthly, the festival gathers pitmasters from the magazine’s revered “Top 50 BBQ Joints in Texas” list, meaning you can taste brisket, sausage, and ribs from across the state without driving hundreds of miles. It’s a culinary road trip condensed into one weekend, celebrating the craftsmanship and community that define Texas barbecue.

Lockhart itself adds an extra layer of authenticity. Known for institutions like Kreuz Market and Black’s Barbecue, the town lives and breathes barbecue. Smoke lingers in the air even on an ordinary day, but on festival weekend, it becomes a full-blown pilgrimage.

For those planning to attend, expect crowds, long lines, and unforgettable flavors. The smart money is on snagging a VIP ticket, seasoned festivalgoers swear it’s worth it for early access to the pits and shorter waits. Once you’re inside, it’s a free-for-all of tasting, chatting with fellow barbecue lovers. Some attendees even bring small trays or boards to carry multiple samples, a pro move when your hands are full of saucy ribs and burnt ends.

Saturday’s World’s Fair has a looser, block-party energy, while Sunday’s Top 50 Picnic feels more curated and intimate, with each pitmaster serving up their signature cuts. Both days include live music, beer tents, and that uniquely Texas vibe where strangers become friends over a shared love of brisket bark. For anyone bringing a camera, whether pro or phone pro, Lockhart offers a feast for the eyes as much as the stomach. The limestone Caldwell County Courthouse, the red-brick storefronts, and the rising smoke at golden hour make for stunning visuals. Pitmasters tending the fires, trays piled high, and families gathered tell the real story of the event, one of craft, heritage, and community pride.

This year’s festival also serves a greater purpose. A portion of proceeds goes to Feeding Texas, helping fight food insecurity across the state. It’s a reminder that while barbecue might be about indulgence, it’s also about sharing, something us Texans have always done well.

So, grab your felt hat, your appetite, and maybe an extra napkin or two. The Texas Monthly BBQ Fest isn’t just another food event, it’s a celebration of smoke, flavor, and Texas soul, all set in the town that defines barbecue itself.