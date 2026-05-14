St. Mary’s Catholic Church prepares for Golden Anniversary Jamaica Celebration Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

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Excitement is already building as St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church prepares to celebrate a remarkable milestone in 2026, the 50th anniversary of its Jamaica festivities.

For five decades, the annual Jamaica celebration has brought together families, friends, and the Lockhart community for a tradition filled with faith, fellowship, music, food, and fun. Organizers say the 2026 event promises to be especially memorable as the church honors fifty amazing years of celebration and community spirit.

As preparations begin for the historic event, the church proudly announced its 2026 Queen Candidates. Representing this year’s court are Queen candidates Mariah Rae Hinojosa and Aylin Torres, along with Little Miss Queen candidate Trinity Bailon.

The candidates will help represent the spirit and tradition of Jamaica throughout the anniversary celebration leading up to the highly anticipated event in 2026.

Community members are encouraged to support the candidates and join in celebrating this golden anniversary tradition that has become a cherished part of Lockhart history.