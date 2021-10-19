First the Globe, then the Gaslight-Baker: Macbeth makes debut in Lockhart Share:







By Doug DeGirolamo

Special to the LPR

Continuing at breakneck speed, the Gaslight-Baker Theatre and its players open another groundbreaking production less than one month after Murder on the Orient Express. A brave Scottish general named Macbeth receives a prophecy from a trio of witches that one day he will become King of Scotland. Consumed by ambition and spurred to action by his wife, Macbeth murders the king and takes the Scottish throne for himself. The famous William Shakespeare play was directed by Bridget Farias Gates.

“Human choices result in human consequences” Gates said. “There are really so many messages to be taken from this show. It’s lush and full and complex.”

With a cast numbering close to fifty in numbers, this show is sure to capture your imagination and bring new life to this Shakespeareian classic. Gates tells us “I think audiences will really love the haunting witch scenes and the big swooping sword fights.”

Playing Lady Macbeth, Robyn Gammill, tells us her favorite moment on stage is “working to persuade her husband (Macbeth) to carry out their plan to kill King Duncan so the crown will fall in their lap.”

Macbeth opens at 8 p.m. Oct. 22 and runs Oct. 23, 29, 30, Nov. 5 and 6 at 8 p.m as well as Oct. 24, 31, and Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for Adults, $12 for Seniors (60-plus) and veterans, and $7 for students (up to 24). This show is sponsored by Diane Stevenson.

Tickets and more information can be found at www.mygbt.org.