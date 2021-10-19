Get to know this year’s OSMF headliners Share:







From staff reports

Old Settler’s Music Festival in Tilmon kicks off Thursday, when the campers will begin filing in and the first artists will start playing sets on the campground stage.

But on Friday and Saturday nights, the Original Blacks BBQ Stage will take center stage at the sprawling outdoor venue, with two headline acts beginning around 7 p.m. each night.

Texan artists you’re familiar with (Ray Wylie Hubbard, James McMurtry, Carolyn Wonderland and Bob Schneider) with songs you may know by heart are scattered throughout the lineup each day. For a full lineup, visit oldsettlersmusicfest.org.

Ready to get to know this year’s headline acts? Keep reading!

Friday

Jade Bird (8:50 p.m. Friday): Born Jade Elizabeth Bird, this English singer-songwriter now makes her home in Austin. She grew up in England, Germany and South Wales and began writing songs as a child following her parents’ separation. While in school, she recorded a demo that led to a management deal and signed with Glassnote Records. It wasn’t until 2017 that she released her first extended play, Something American, which was listed in the BBC Sound of 2018 list. Her reputation continued to grow with the release of her song “Lottery,” which topped the Adult Alternative Songs, the release of her studio album Jade Bird in 2019, nominations at the Americana Music Honors & Awards and NME Awards and winning the award for International Breakthrough artist at the AIM Independent Music Awards in 2019. In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bird was the first artist to collaborate with Microsoft in what was named the RE:Surface project, a virtual live-streamed concert. In August 2021, she released her second album Different Kinds of Light.

Della Mae (7:20 p.m. Friday): Bluegrass band Della Mae formed in Boston in 2009. The group released its first album, I built this Heart, in 2011 when Celia Woodsmith joined the band. Original band members include Kimber Ludiker, Amanda Kowalski, Grace Van’t Hof and Avril Smith. Their second album, This World Oft Can Be, was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2014.

Saturday

Jamestown Revival ( 8:30 p.m. Saturday): The Texan folk duo made up of Zach Chance and Jonathan Clay write songs about everyday life that are a combination of harmonies that merge Southern country, Americana and Western rock music. Their first album Utah was originally self-released in early 2014 and then re-released by Republic Records later the same year. iTunes named Utah Best of 2014: Singer-Songwriter Album of the Year. Jamestown Revival has been featured in Rolling Stone magazine and covered in the Wall Street Journal. The band has made appearances at music festivals in the U.S., including the South by Southwest (SXSW) music festival in Austin, Texas, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Austin City Limits Music Festival, and a musical appearance on Conan.

Jackie Venson (6:50 p.m. Saturday): Austin singer-songwriter Jackie Venson has released three studio albums, The Light In Me (2014), Joy (2019) and Vintage Machine (2020). In addition to three studio albums, Venson has also released 3 live albums, Live at Strange Brew (2016) Live in Texas (2020) and Jackie Venson Live at Austin City Limits. Venson also has a musical DJ alter ego that goes by the name jackie the robot and has released two albums titled jackie the robot vol. 1 and jackie the robot vol. 2. Both records take Jackie Venson’s music and remix them to create a psychedelic electronic journey.