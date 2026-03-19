Kid Fish brings a large crowd to Lockhart’s City Park Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor



One fisherman was a little overwhelmed with his catch



Participants lined the pond at City Park trying to get the big catch for prizes and bragging rights.

Last Saturday, 165 kids registered to participate in the City of Lockhart’s annual Kid Fish event at City Park. There were 52 fish caught and measured. There were several more that were caught but not large enough to compete for prizes.

Raffle prizes were given out every 15 minutes, and 65 kids received prizes throughout the morning such as fishing poles, tackle boxes, sports gear, and more.

There were 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place trophies given out for the biggest fish caught in each age group (under 6, 7-11, and 12-16). Three additional trophies were awarded by the Rangel family for the biggest fish caught overall. Four kids also won cash prizes for catching one of the ten tagged fish released into the pond.

Thanks to Vance Rodgers and Raymond DeLeon for providing free hot dogs for the kids and Scooters for providing free coffee and lemonade. Also, to Bernie and Irma Rangel and the whole family for their help with the event and for providing prizes and trophies from many local supportive groups and families.