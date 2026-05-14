Get your sale in on the city-wide garage sale map Share:







By Leesa Teale

LPR Publisher

You know what they say…. One man’s trash is another man’s treasure… well get your trash together and the Lockhart Post-Register (LPR) will try to bring you the man wanting to find the treasures.

To help kick off Chisholm Trail Homecoming Rodeo week, the LPR is hosting the first annual Chisholm Garage Sale Trail. This city-wide community sale will be conducted in Lockhart and in the surrounding areas immediately outside of city limits.

Choosing to host it this weekend will allow for those attending the rodeo, carnival and other events to have the opportunity to make a little extra spending money beforehand.

Types of sales encouraged are multi-family sales, neighborhood sales, church sales, bake sales, etc. If you have a special cause coming up host a benefit plate sale. The opportunities are endless.

LPR proudly displays garage sale ads weekly on the front page and in the classified section. But for this particular event a special feature with a map and listing of each of the sales will be published on Thursday, June 4. This will allow everyone to see where all the sales are for the weekend.

The map will be divided up by districts and so the street names to better find each sale. If you are located outside of town there will be a special section with your information.

There are two different categories of ads. Option 1 is a simple listing of the address of the sale, the dates the of your and the sale times. The price for this ad is only $10 and will appear on the map only.

For $5 more you can choose Option 2 which allows for you to be a little more descriptive and include a 25 word listing of the items you may have for sale. Option 2 ads will appear on the map and on the classified page.

As usual the LPR will provide one free sign and one free sign marker with either option purchased. Additional signs may be purchased for $5 each.

To place an ad simply stop by the LPR office located at 111 S. Church Street in downtown Lockhart or call 512-398-4886. Each ad must be prepaid and the deadline is May 29th.

Tips for a Successful

Garage Sale

For a successful garage sale, maximize visibility by placing LPR signs at nearby intersections and high traffic areas.

Organize items by category on tables, price them clearly, and have plenty of cash and change available. Use a cross-body bag for money security, be prepared to negotiate, and use a free pile to draw in traffic.

Preparation &

Organization

•Declutter Strategically: Gather items throughout the year; pick items that are high quality to attract buyers.

•Organize by Category: Use tables to group items like kitchenware, clothes, and toys. Use clothing racks for apparel, which increases sales.

•Make it Visibly Appealing: Clean items, hang clothes, and avoid simply using piles. Use vertical displays to make items easy to see.

•Label Everything: Use stickers or masking tape for easy pricing.

Pricing & Sales Strategy

•Price to Sell: Price items at roughly 10% of their retail value, as items are only worth what someone will pay.

•Be Flexible: Be willing to haggle and accept lower offers, especially towards the end of the day to reduce inventory.

•Create a Free Pile: Place a “free” box near the front to encourage people to stop.

•Highlight Big Items: Put furniture and high-value items closer to the road to catch drivers’ attention. Marketing & Advertising

•Use Signs: Use consistent, brightly colored balloons with large arrows and your address.

•Advertise: Place an ad in the LPR to list popular items and descriptions.

Day of the Sale

•Prepare Cash/Change: Have at least $50–$100 in small bills and coins.

•Security: Use a fanny pack or cross-body bag for cash, and keep the garage door or house locked to prevent theft.

•Set Up Early: Be ready for “early bird” shoppers, who often arrive before the announced start time.

Post-Sale

•Donate Leftovers: Plan to take all unsold items to a charity donation center immediately afterward so they do not return to your house.