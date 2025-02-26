Hispanic Chamber Gala Saturday Share:







Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will host its 36th annual Gala on Saturday, March 1, from 6:30-10:30 p.m. at Magnolia Ranch & Co. (106 Old Lockhart Rd).

There will be a Cocktail Hour, Networking, Guest Speaker, followed by award recipients, and ending with a dance.

The evening features a State of the City address by Mayor Lew White, State of the School District by Superintendent Mark Estrada, and Keynote Speaker, Lockhart Native, U.S. Army Colonel Andrea Rosales.

Tickets on sale now. Call the Hispanic Chamber office at 512-398-9600, or reach out to board member.