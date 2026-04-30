Lockhart ISD named H-E-B Excellence Semi-Finalist for third consecutive year Share:







LOCKHART, TX –

Lockhart ISD has once again earned statewide recognition, being named a Semi-Finalist in the 2026 H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards. This marks the third consecutive year the district has received this honor and the fourth time in the past five years.

Selected from more than 2,000 applicants across Texas, Lockhart ISD is one of only 25 districts to advance to the regional judging round, placing the district among the top performers in the state. The recognition highlights the continued focus on student success, strong leadership, and a commitment to meaningful opportunities for every learner.

Lockhart ISD remains dedicated to educating the whole child by supporting academic growth while also fostering creativity, leadership, and real-world skills through programs such as fine arts and career and technical education. The district’s focus on ensuring students grow at least 1.5 years academically each year, paired with an emphasis on student voice and confidence, continues to drive outcomes and impact across campuses.

“We are honored to be recognized once again by H-E-B,” said Superintendent Mark Estrada. “This distinction reflects the commitment of our teachers and staff, the guidance of our Board, and the unwavering support of our Lockhart community. It is truly a shared accomplishment.”

As part of the selection process, H-E-B evaluates written applications that showcase district achievements, innovation, and leadership. While only eight districts move forward as finalists, being named a Semi-Finalist affirms Lockhart ISD’s place among the top districts in Texas.

The H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards is one of the largest programs in the state dedicated to celebrating public education. As part of this recognition, Lockhart ISD received a $500 award from H-E-B, which will support upcoming teacher appreciation efforts across the district.

Lockhart ISD extends its appreciation to H-E-B for their continued investment in public education and celebrates the students, staff, and community members who make this recognition possible.