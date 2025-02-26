Arts & Craft closing after final Open Mic Saturday Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

One of Lockhart’s most unique and entertaining venues, Lockhart Arts & Craft, will close after Saturday’s final Open Mic event. Sara Barr, Layne Tanner and Jessica Rutland opened the venue in late 2017.

“Our time in Lockhart has just passed,” Barr said. “We will move on to other things.”

“Entertainment is not something we’re ruling out to do again. We’re just going to take some time away from what we’ve been doing.”

Arts & Craft has enjoyed several memorable nights over the years, none more popular than its monthly Open Mic nights, one reason it will be moved to the finale. Visitors to Open Mic would be treated by such artists as musician James McMurtry getting on stage and singing.

Chazz Bessette of Sunflower and Friends, and many others, have played at Open Mic. Local talent HalleyAnna Finlay hosted Open Mic for a long time.

Barr also noted a local ukelele band, 4-String Animals, as a favorite.

Saturday’s Open Mic will begin at 6 p.m. Arts & Craft doors open at 5 p.m.

“We welcome anyone who’s done it before, or has just been curious to come out and share their talents,” Barr said.

Other events Barr said were among the most memorable included the Dolly Parton Birthday Bash, and the Willigan’s Island Fashion Show.

“There were so many great events and live shows,” Barr said. “All of the people have been so incredible. It was so great to have people bringing us their ideas.”

Arts & Craft comfortably held about 100 people.

A man from Alice, Texas, often appeared at Open Mic to read Cowboy Poetry. “He’s been a real blessing,” said Barr.

Barr said visitors to Arts & Craft have come from all over, including San Antonio, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and far beyond.

Because of the Texas Monthly Barbecue Festival, which has been in Lockhart the last three years, Barr and others at Arts & Craft enjoyed getting to know many travelers. Some of those visitors were from the United Kingdom, including Ireland and Scotland.

“They took a barbecue trip together and found us,” Barr said. “They came back the next year and returned to Arts & Craft. People have come from all over.”