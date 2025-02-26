Posh Pop Up to become a regular event Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Artisans with many varieties will once again converge on a one-day Posh Pop Up in Lockhart, only this time, they plan to return on a regular basis.

As many as 13 artisans, sporting everything from ceramics, jewelry, mixed media art, small batch soaps, small batch candles, food, wooden pieces, paintings, and knitted and crocheted goods, will converge at the home of Wendy Ramsey at 411 S. Main St., Saturday, March 8, from 2-5 p.m.

Ramsey, a one-time book and gift store owner in Lockhart, has gathered several “creatives” to show and possibly sell their work. The Posh Pop Up will be the second Saturday every other month, perhaps with new additions, and certainly with many different items from the previous event.

Ramsey said all of the creatives are either full-time artists, have full-time jobs, or are retired and do events such as this for pop ups. Many sell their items online.

“Our philosophy is to provide fun environments for creatives who do not have brick and mortar businesses,” Ramsey said. “It is all-inclusive.

“Visitors can walk downtown for shopping to or from the pop up. It’s an alternate way for people to shop, where so many options of artistic goods are available. All of the participants are highly respected in their median, and all are so talented.”

Ramsey hosted the first Posh Pop Up in October 2024. That event had 56 visitors with seven creatives in a three-hour time frame.

Ramsey’s years of retail experience and desire for talented creatives brought her to a decision which was first discussed with Lockhart artisan Sarah Beth Elkins.

Ramsey and Elkins began talking about the pop up idea.

“The premise, at least in my mind, is to gather groups of local artisans, or even have guest appearances,” Elkins said. “It’s a way for artists to hand-make things to showcase their work, like one-day only. All of us don’t have the space or time to do a brick-and-mortar. I’m in galleries, but I also like to do things like this. They are low stress. It’s very comfortable, very easy.

“The pop up thing is a brilliant way to get faces out there, not just their face, but also a story of what’s behind the art.”

Elkins, a Lockhart native, had moved to Lubbock, but is back in town making ceramics and pottery.

Others scheduled for the March 8 event include Zoe Cumings (jewelry); Kerry Nelson (jewelry); Russell Moore (wooden bowls); Raj’ae Ross (candles); Peyton LaCook (soap); Hina Patel (jewelry); Priscilla Jones (candles); Victoria Rivera (crochet); Mara Jabsen (food); Nan Durham (art); Kerry Joyce (paper art); Leslie Jimenez (miniature acrylic paintings).

Jabsen once had Lulu’s Lunch Box in Lockhart and brings her chicken salad and pimento cheese. She sold out at the first Pop Up in 30 minutes.

Each artisan will promote the event on their personal Instagram and Facebook sites, something Ramsey and Elkins each expect will bring an even larger crowd to the March event.

“This time, there will be multiple people from Austin,” Ramsey said.

LaCook is from Martindale, and both Ramsey and Elkins said they are hooked on LaCook’s hand-poured soaps.

All of the items at the Posh Pop Up are handmade.

“Once a piece is gone, there may be something that looks similar, but it’s not going to be exactly the same,” Elkins said. “Really, it’s a range from full-time professional artists to someone just getting started. And most of the people will take custom orders.”

Most of the Posh Pop Up will be indoors, but a front and back porch, as well as a carport, will be used if the weather is nice.

“There’s no overhead,” Ramsey said. “Here, not everybody knew one another, so it becomes a nice little community of artists. Everybody gels together well.”

Durham is a retired educator who once taught art and photography.

Jimenez, a Bluebonnet Elementary School art teacher, does miniature art pieces.

Some of the artisans have sold their pieces at the Bullock Museum, Nordstroms, and elsewhere.

Applications will be available for artists interested in joining future Posh Pop Ups.

“It’s such a fun environment,” Ramsey said.

There is a large Texas tin that each participant at the Posh Pop Up places an item in, and Ramsey draws a name for a winner who registers at the end, a value of what she believes is worth “about $1,000.”

Also, there is an optional donation jar for a local charity. Ramsey said “a handsome amount” was awarded to Head Start at the first event. The March event will give to the Gaslight-Baker Theatre.

Snacks are provided at the Posh Pop Up.

“We want people to linger,” Ramsey said. “Because my house happens to be close to downtown, we hope people who are shopping downtown find their way down here, and vice-versa. The Farmer’s Market is going on. It really gives people a chance to make their way past the square. We have a really good time, and it’s fun.”