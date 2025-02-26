Walker among Lions to continue athletic aspirations at next level Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Rakaia Walker was a highly sought basketball recruit, garnering such attention as the Southeastern Conference’s Oklahoma University.

After all, Walker reached the 2,000-career point total this season at Lockhart High School.

Walker was also highly sought as a track phenom, specializing in sprints – 100- and 200-meter dashes.

And Walker is an academic star, currently ranked top in her class at LHS, where she sports a 4.9 grade-point average. Universities were clamoring for her to spend the next few years with them.

Walker finally signed with Rice University, receiving both athletic (track) and academic financial aid from the Houston-based school.

Walker was one of six LHS student-athletes to be recognized at a signing ceremony last week at the Lions Den.

Those celebrated included:

Genesis Lopez — State College of Florida, softball

Krystal Trejo-Cristobal — Huston-Tillotson University, soccer

Ethan Mendez — Sterling University, baseball

Santiago Guerra — University of Houston-Victoria, baseball

Cayden Kruse — McMurry University, soccer

Rakaia Walker — Rice University, track

Walker chose track, but her eyes on her future are about becoming a doctor, perhaps a surgeon.

She plans to major in biology and is considering her minor, possibly chemistry.

“I will most likely stay in the Houston area and would like to become a doctor, maybe have my own practice there,” Walker said.

An all-round talent both in the classroom and athletically, Walker is the daughter of Shalaina and Dennis Walker. She also has two brothers – Dennis Walker, Jr., and Austin Walker.

“I am so grateful for my parents and all of their love and support,” Walker said. “As for Lockhart, I have so many family members that I’ve looked up to. I tried to break their track records. That’s been fun. It’s a small town and still growing, but I just love it.”

Walker has enjoyed much fun on both the basketball court and track field for LHS, sprinting to a personal-best 11.84 seconds in the 100-meters, and 24.49 seconds in the 200-meters.

“Rakaia wanted something that would help her prepare for her future,” Lockhart Track Coach Reuben Ortiz said. “She realizes that not all athletes are Olympians.

About 20 schools, including about 14 in basketball, recruited Walker. Many approached her online to gauge her interest.

Why track?

“I can control my own destiny in track,” Walker said. “My results rely on me. I do love team sports, though.”

Aside from Oklahoma, Texas State, North Texas, and several Division II programs sought Walker. In track, California schools, including Cal-Santa Barbara, wanted Walker to run for them.

At Rice, Walker will run the 100- and 200-meter dashes, as well as be a member of the 4×100-meter relay team.

* * *

Lockhart High School Athletic Director Todd Moebes expressed his pleasure in the student-athletes continuing their academic and athletic careers in college.

“Their hard work and dedication have brought them to this incredible milestone, and we look forward to seeing them succeed at the next level,” Moebes said.

A large contingent of students, family and friends attended the signing ceremony for the six Lockhart student-athletes.

Genesis Lopez is a third baseman and utility infielder for the Lady Lions’ softball team.

The State College of Florida Manatees are a member of the National Junior College’s Sun Lakes Conference and are based in Bradenton, Florida.

Krystal Trejo-Cristobal is a defender and middle fielder for the Lady Lions.

Huston-Tillotson University is based in Austin. The Rams compete in the NAIA’s Red River Athletic Conference.

Ethan Mendez is a utility player and pitcher for the Lions’ baseball team.

The Sterling College Warriors are a member of the Warrior Athletic Association.

Santiago Guerra has played multiple positions for the Lions’ baseball team, including catcher, third base, infield, and pitcher.

The University of Houston-Victoria Jaguars compete in the NAIA’s Red River Athletic Conference.

Cayden Kruse is the goalkeeper for the Lions’ soccer team.