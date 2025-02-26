The Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week Share:







Marissa Filip

Grade you teach and at which school: Art to Kindergarten through 5th grade students at Plum Creek Elementary.

Hometown: La Vernia.

Where did you graduate? Texas State University — Bachelor’s Degree.

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “My favorite thing about teaching in Lockhart ISD is all the wonderful people I get to work with at my campus. Everyone here has been so supportive throughout my entire time here. They truly feel like family.”

How would your friends describe you? Trustworthy and caring.

What values are important to you? “I value connections, honesty, and work-life balance.”

Talents? “One of my talents is being able to look for positives in an otherwise negative situation. I also consider myself skilled at paying attention to detail, and this quality helps me a lot with my art.”

Favorite Books: “I love reading to my son. My favorite book to read to him right now is The Three Billy Goats Gruff, by Mac Barnett.”

Favorite Music: “I like most music, but I’m listening to a lot of pop punk these days.”

Hobbies: “I love to cook, draw, and chill on the couch watching TV.”

What inspires you? “I get inspired by the teachers around me, my fellow art teachers, my family, and my students.”

Family: “I live with my husband, Kevin, and we have a 2-year-old son, Leon.”