Fundraiser for lost home has variety of silent auction items

LPR staff

The fundraiser for Justin and Jamie Bierstedt, who, along with their five children, lost their home in the Redwood community to an early morning fire on Jan. 15, will be Saturday, March 1, from 4-8 p.m. at Brick & Blossom Weddings and Events in Staples.

There will be a $15 fee, which will include a spaghetti dinner complete with a salad, dessert, and drinks. There will be a drive-thru option for guests.

The fundraiser will include a silent auction. Karlin Clark of Brick & Blossom is still looking for items to be donated for the auction. Items can be dropped off by Thursday, Feb. 27 at Brick & Blossom at 10020 FM 621 in Staples.

Among the items donated to the silent auction include 12 yards of road base or 3/4 to dust base, a painting by a local artist, baskets of bread and homemade goodies, a laptop quilt, patio barbecue pit, lottery and gift card bouquet, ice chest of beef and pork, antique furniture, 2 quarts of local honey, coin sets, costume jewelry, and fun groupings of smaller items.

To assist with the fundraiser, contact Brick and Blossom owners Ronnie and Karlin Clark at 512-665-7707.

Justin Bierstedt is co-owner of Martindale Guadalupe Gas Company.

Karlin Clark said some donations of cash and gift cards have been sent. Venmo donations are also accepted. Donations can be mailed to Martindale Guadalupe Gas Company at 16986 San Marcos Highway, Martindale, TX 78655.