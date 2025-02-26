Racial Profiling Report on par with Census Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

The Lockhart Police Department’s annual Racial Profiling Report for 2024 was just about the same as its last U.S. Census numbers.

LPD Chief Gary Williamson noted that racial profiling was strictly prohibited by law and was pleased with the report’s findings. He went over the findings at last week’s meeting of the Lockhart City Council.

There were 3,870 traffic stops conducted by the LPD in 2024. The 2020 Census cited Hispanics made up 52.86 percent of Lockhart’s population, and Hispanics made up 53 percent of the traffic stops in 2024. Caucasians were 36.96 percent of the 2020 Census population, and they made up 36.36 percent of the traffic stops. African Americans were 6.47 percent of the population, and they made up 9 percent of the traffic stops.

“We had no complaints of racial profiling in 2024,” Williamson said.

Of the 3,870 traffic stops by LPD officers, Williamson said the majority resulted in written warnings, verbal warnings, or a citation.

“Our main goal is compliance of traffic laws,” Williamson said.

The number one reason for the 248 searches conducted was probable cause, Williamson said.

In some cases, drivers allowed a consent search, or officers noticed contraband in plain view.

The “vast majority” of the contraband, according to Williamson, were drugs and alcohol.

On one occasion during 2024, a traffic stop resulted in bodily injury due to use of force.

Only 2 percent of the traffic stops conducted by LPD officers were on state highways.

“That’s probably a good thing,” Williamson said. “That tells me the majority of our people are on city streets. That’s where I want them the majority of their time.”

In other business:

* There will soon be changes to residential waste collection routes in Lockhart.

City Public Works Director Sean Kelley said the modifications were necessary due to Lockhart “experiencing significant growth, which has placed a heavier burden on completing the routes on time.”

In 2022, Kelley noted Republic Services had 5,325 residential customers. Today, there are 6,151 residential customers.

Alfonso Sifuentes, Municipal Manager for Republic Services, and Corey Johnson, Republic Services’ Operations Manager, addressed the council.

“We think we uncovered every rock and have communicated to the citizens,” Sifuentes said. “We know change is uncomfortable at first. We feel comfortable that we can appease a lot of the concerns we have with the citizens. That’s our main objective We would like to start the communication plan March 1 and begin March 31 with the route changes.”

The city posted the following key notes regarding waste collection:

• Moving from 3 days per week service (Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday) to 4 days per week (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday).

• Simplified dividing route lines using highways and collector streets.

• Approximately 1,950 houses will be affected by the route day changes.

• Curbside recycling and commercial solid waste collection days will remain unchanged.

More information about the route change will be distributed by Republic Services at the beginning of March. Republic Services plans to post updated service maps at City Hall, mail out information to residents, and tag carts belonging to affected customers twice prior to the change. An interactive and updated map will also be posted to the city website and shared on the city’s social media channels.

* Lockhart Fire Chief Randy Jenkins gave a review of the city’s Emergency Warning System policies, which includes the Outdoor Warning Sirens (OWS), and the Regional Notification System (RNS), in partnership with the Capital Area Council of Governments (CAPCOG).

City Manager Steve Lewis said the OWS is designed, “for people outside to go inside and seek additional information.”

* City Council passed a Resolution which grants conditional consent to the creation of the Lockhart MUD of Caldwell County and the inclusion into a district of 889 acres of land, 720.68 acres of which are in the City of Lockhart’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, located east of SH 130 and west of Dry Creek Rd.

The council’s conditional consent expires in 180 days and is subject to the approval of a Development Agreement.

Council approved a resolution granting conditional consent to the creation of the Lockhart Municipal Utility District if Caldwell County and the inclusion of 889.3 acres of land, 720.68 acres of which is in city’s ETJ.

* The annual KidFish at the Lockhart City Park Pond will be Saturday, March 15, from 9 a.m. to noon. There is no pre-registration required.

* The semi-annual citywide Spring Clean Up Program for bulk items will be Saturday, March 22, starting at 7 a.m. It is free to Lockhart residents. The city’s web site has an included and excluded list of items. Republic Services will collect the items at the curb.

* Mayor White read a proclamation declaring February 2025 as Dating Violence Awareness Month.