Stop signs still a concern for Prairie Lea resident

By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Once again, Prairie Lea resident, Andrew McClish has urged Caldwell County Commissioners to remove the stop signs in his neighborhood which he said had been deemed “unlawful and unnecessary.”

McClish voiced his displeasure at a unanimous December 2024 vote at Tuesday morning’s meeting of the Caldwell County Commissioners.

“I’m allocating for the removal of these stop signs for the safety, and for the rule of law,” McClish said.

McClish noted Commissioner Rusty Horne said he had concerns for both sides, and that at the very least drivers were slowing down at the intersections in question. McClish added that Commissioners had still voted 5-0 to keep the stop signs.

“America is governed by laws,” McClish said. “Here, it seems we are accepting different approaches. Are we suggesting citizens not stop at stop signs? I urge you to have them removed immediately.”

McClish also informed commissioners he would be getting signatures for his third petition on the matter this spring.

In other business:

* The burn ban remains off for Caldwell County.

Emergency Management Chef Hector Rangel noted there had been minimal fires in the county over the last two weeks.

“We’ve had some rain and humidity,” Rangel said. “Everything is green. I recommend if people want to burn, they should burn now.”

* The reappointment of Jen Childress to the ESD #2 Board of Commissioners, to serve from Jan. 1, 2025, through Dec. 31, 2026.

* Accepting the resignation of Coralon Busch as Commissioner on the Caldwell County ESD #4 Board and appointing Andrew Reyes to the vacant position, term ending on Dec. 31, 2025.

* The nomination of Commissioner Horne to the Community Action, Inc. of Central Texas’ vacant Board of Directors position.

* The approval of the Management Control Agreement between Caldwell County and Constable precincts 1, 2, 3, and 4.

* Commissioners approved a Development Agreement for Mesquite Meadows on approximately 32.90 acres located on FM 672 and Barth Road.

* The ratification of the Caldwell County Progressive Club Proclamation, which was read by Commissioner Dyral Thomas.