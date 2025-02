Local entertainment calendar Share:







Wednesday, Feb. 26

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6 p.m.

The PEARL

Lonesome Dave Fisher’s Johnny Cash Bash, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Magic the Gathering, 7-10 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Ancient Spear Throwing, 2 p.m.

Old Pal

Mary Charlotte Young, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Lockhart Arts & Craft

Heavy Meddo and Sabbath Crow, 8-10:30 p.m.

Old Pal

Sophia Johnson, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Michael James & His Band Larry, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, March 1

Lockhart Arts & Craft

The Last Open Mic, 6-11 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Beasts of the Blackland Prairie, 10 a.m.

Star Stories, 7 p.m.

Wild Bunch Brewery (Red Rock)

7-year Anniversary, 2-11 p.m., with Thunderosa, 3:30-6:30 p.m.; Jamie Krueger Group, 7-9 p.m. There will be craft beer and a BBQ food truck on site.

Sunday, March 2

The PEARL

Mandy Rowen, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 4

Lockhart State Park

Homeschool Class: Fish, 10 a.m.

Wednesday, March 5

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6 p.m.

Lockhart State Park

Homeschool Class: Fish, 10 a.m.

Homeschool Class: Fish, 2 p.m.

