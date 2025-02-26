Lions’ cheerleaders recognized Share:







On Tuesday, the Lockhart ISD Board of Trustees recognized its All-American Cheerleaders, a group of student-athletes who have represented Lockhart ISD on some of the biggest stages in the country, from the Citrus Bowl and Disney World Thanksgiving Day Parade in Florida, to the Pearl Harbor Day Parade in Hawaii. They include sophomore Sariah Johnson, sophomore Kaelin Krueger, junior Melanie Suarez, junior Ajay Quintero, junior Racquel Bailon, and senior Ashli Casillas. The All-American Cheerleaders are led by LHS Cheer Directors, Ms. Pittman, and Ms. Maiorka. LISD photo