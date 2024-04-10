LISD announces 2024 Campus Teachers of the Year Share:







Lockhart Independent School District announce the recipients of the 2024 Campus Teachers of the Year awards. Last week, district administrators visited campuses across the district to surprise the educators.

As administrators entered each classroom with celebratory music and gifts in tow, the reactions from the winners ranged from sheer astonishment to tears of joy and infectious laughter.

In a gesture of appreciation, each honoree received a beautifully hand-crafted floral bouquet, courtesy of Lockhart High School’s students in the floral design program, along with a delicious assortment of desserts prepared by students from the culinary program.

The celebration extended to the students in the classrooms, who cheered, danced, and applauded in support of their teachers.

The selection of Campus Teachers of the Year is driven by nominations and votes from their peers on campus. The peer acknowledgment adds an extra layer of significance to the honor for the recipients.

The 2024 Campus Teachers of the Year:

Carver Early Education Center — Maria Vela

A.B. Strawn Elementary — Julia Martinez

Bluebonnet Elementary — Kayla Stephens

Clear Fork Elementary — Kaitlin Alfaro

Navarro Elementary — Meghan Bailey

Plum Creek Elementary — Denise Trevino

Lockhart Junior High — Hillary Purka

Lockhart High School — Matthew Burton

“Surprising the Campus Teachers of the Year remains one of the most rewarding aspects of my role as superintendent,” LISD Superintendent Mark Estrada said. “We are privileged to have so many exceptional educators in Lockhart ISD who consistently provide our students with unparalleled learning experiences.”

In the coming months, the Campus Teachers of the Year will take part in an interview process as they vie for the titles of 2024 LISD District Elementary Teacher of the Year and LISD Secondary Teacher of the Year. Their excellence will be further celebrated at the district’s employee awards ceremony in May. At this event, LISD will unveil the recipients of the prestigious LISD District Teachers of the Year titles, who will then proceed to compete at the regional level against nominees from other school districts.