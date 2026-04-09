Sexual Violence: Share:







A public health crisis we must solve together



When Power Protects Predators:

By Brandon Pendleton, Roxanne’s House Forensic Interviewer/Family Advocate

April is both Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Awareness month. The following article is the second article of a five-week series focusing on raising awareness about sexual assault and child abuse.

Locally, HCWC served 639 community members that experienced sexual assault or abuse and 877 children that suffered abuse and their protective caregivers

The wide revelations of Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes that have come since 2019 have reinforced that those who harm children are often individuals in positions of power and trust. Wealth, status, and influence can create environments where child sexual abuse is more easily hidden, victims feel less able to speak out, and accountability is delayed or denied. To date, Epstein himself was the only American to face legal consequences for his sex crimes, though many other wealthy politicians and business leaders have been named and implicated in them.

At our children’s advocacy center, we see firsthand how power imbalances shape abuse. Whether the offender is a respected professional, community leader, or someone known to the family, their position can make it harder for children to be believed and for loved ones to recognize warning signs. Our work centers on making a space where children feel heard and their stories respected without intimidation. We will always put victims first and seek to hold their abusers accountable, regardless of status.

Communities must remain vigilant of those in power. Abuse is often enabled by authority and silence. We can protect our children by learning the signs of abuse, reporting concerns to proper authorities, and keeping a skeptical eye on people in positions of power with access to children. Most importantly, we must believe kids when they disclose inappropriate behavior or sexual abuse by anyone.

Throughout the month of April, in addition to this article series, HCWC will be sharing content across all our social media platforms as well as participating in community events. Be sure to follow HCWC on social media for updates on upcoming events. You can find us using the @HCWCenter handle on Facebook, Instagram, and X.