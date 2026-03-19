CTHR has added a carnival to Lockhart rodeo event Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

The City of Lockhart is preparing for one of the community’s most anticipated annual celebrations as the 2026 Chisholm Trail Homecoming Rodeo returns June 12–13, bringing rodeo excitement, family entertainment, and long-standing hometown traditions to Caldwell County.

This year’s celebration is expected to be bigger than ever with the addition of a family-friendly carnival, which will open Thursday afternoon, June 10, ahead of the rodeo weekend. Organizers say there will be no charge to enter the carnival grounds, but individual rides will require tickets. The goal, organizers said, is to keep the event affordable for families who want to enjoy rides, games, and festival food.

The carnival will feature attractions for all ages, including rides designed for older children and teens, adding even more excitement to the multi-day community event.

The Chisholm Trail Homecoming celebration will also showcase several beloved Lockhart traditions that highlight the city’s strong sense of community and its deep Western heritage.

Among the featured events is the Queen’s Court, produced by the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce. The long-standing tradition celebrates the pride, history, and spirit of the community while honoring young ambassadors who represent Lockhart throughout the festivities.

The popular Cowboy Breakfast and Homecoming Parade will be sponsored by First Lockhart Bank, with assistance from the Kiwanis Club of Lockhart. The Cowboy Breakfast will be held the Wednesday morning of rodeo week on the Courthouse Square in front of First Lockhart Bank, offering residents and visitors a hearty start to the celebration.

The highlight of the weekend will be the Chisholm Trail Homecoming Rodeo, featuring thrilling rodeo action produced by Diamond Cross Rodeo Company and Wild Ride Productions. The rodeo will showcase classic events that celebrate the region’s rich ranching history and Western traditions.

City organizers say the annual event is a true community effort, made possible by local volunteers, businesses, civic organizations, and sponsors who work together each year to keep the tradition alive.

“This event is about more than just rodeo,” said Wesley McManus, owner of Diamond Cross Rodeo Company. “It’s about bringing the community together to celebrate Lockhart’s heritage, enjoy great entertainment, and create memories with friends and family.”

Residents and visitors are encouraged to bring the whole family, enjoy the carnival rides, watch exciting rodeo performances, and take part in the hometown traditions that make the Chisholm Trail Homecoming Rodeo one of Lockhart’s most cherished annual events.

Event organizers are currently seeking food vendors and sponsors interested in participating in this year’s celebration. Vendors will have the opportunity to serve thousands of visitors throughout the multi-day event, while sponsors can play a key role in supporting one of Lockhart’s most cherished community traditions.

Those interested in becoming a vendor or sponsor are encouraged to contact event organizers at 830-350-1976 for more information.