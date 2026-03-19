Lockhart Lion JD Guzman wins Regional Powerlifting Title, advances to State Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Lockhart High School powerlifter Joseph “JD” Guzman delivered an outstanding performance at the Region 2 Powerlifting Championships, capturing first place in the Unequipped Division and earning a spot at the state meet.

Guzman’s victory highlights a major accomplishment for the Lockhart Lions powerlifting program. Competing against some of the region’s strongest athletes, Guzman rose to the top of the field with an impressive showing that secured the regional championship title.

With the win, Guzman now advances to the State Powerlifting Championships scheduled for March 27 in Abilene, where he will represent Lockhart High School on the statewide stage.

The regional competition also marked a strong overall performance for the Lockhart Lions powerlifting team. Several athletes competed and represented their school with determination, strength, and Lion pride throughout the event.

Coaches and supporters praised the team’s dedication and work ethic, crediting the program’s success to the leadership and commitment of the powerlifting coaching staff.

As Guzman prepares for the upcoming state competition, the Lockhart community will be cheering him on as he carries the Lions banner into the next level of competition.