World-Class Flamenco dancer returning to Lockhart 

By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Lockhart will soon pulse with the rhythms of Spain as Rach & Rhodes Presents brings A Flamenco Experience to The Blue Pearl for two nights only, September 12 and 13.

The event promises to immerse audiences in the fiery artistry of flamenco, blending dance, song, and music in a cultural showcase rarely seen outside major cities.

Performances begin at 7 p.m. each evening, with doors opening early for seating. Tickets are $50 and include light bites prepared by Chef Heard of Commerce Café and Foreign & Domestic.

Headlining the performances are internationally recognized flamenco artists:

•Ileana Gomez, the first American to earn a Master of Fine Arts in flamenco choreography and performance, who has performed at the Joyce Theater in New York, Jacob’s Pillow, and Spain’s Suma Flamenca Festival.

•Alejándro País Iriart, an Argentine guitarist known for bridging cultures through flamenco and jazz fusion, and a regular performer in Madrid alongside Spanish legends.

•José Cortés, a Gitano singer from Marseille whose powerful voice carries the raw emotion of flamenco’s Gypsy roots.

•Carlos Menchaca, a Chicano dancer and choreographer acclaimed for blending tradition with innovation, and the first U.S.-based principal dancer featured at Spain’s prestigious Festival de Jerez.

The Blue Pearl, located at 110 N. Main St. in downtown Lockhart, will serve as the stage for what organizers describe as an unforgettable evening of cultural exchange.

“Lockhart has always been a place of community and creativity,” said Rachel Lingvai of Rach & Rhodes Presents. “With this event, we’re excited to bring world-class flamenco to our town and create nights of connection through music, movement, and flavor.”

Tickets are available now at rachandrhodespresents.com/ticketed-events.