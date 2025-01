Wintry mix hits Lockhart Share:







Enough snow and ice mixture hit Lockhart on the evening of Monday, Jan. 20 that LISD and Prairie Lea schools closed on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Some businesses closed or opened later than usual in Caldwell County. Schools were back at normal hours of operation on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Here, the Dr. Eugene Clark Library shows a dusting of snow and ice. Photo by Jay Baltierra