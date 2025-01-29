Commissioners agree to match St. David’s Foundation for post Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Caldwell County Commissioners agreed unanimously to match St. David’s Foundation’s $49,000 grant to add an executive director position for the Caldwell County Community Services Foundation (CCCSF).

Regan Gruber Moffitt and Abena Asante of St. David’s Foundation addressed commissioners at Tuesday morning’s meeting.

Moffitt said St. David’s Foundation covers five counties in Central Texas, and “is committed to cover health and wellness that’s driven by local communities.”

Moffitt said there was a list of things St. David’s Foundation has supported in Caldwell County.

“Since 2020, we’ve supported the Caldwell County Community Services Foundation with up to $500,000,” Moffitt said. “It’s about giving funds to be re-granted locally, support non-profits to get stronger, and to support this community entity.

“We make sure resources like ours can get to Caldwell County, and that our philanthropic resources can get to Caldwell County… for the things you care about here, not the things folks in Austin care about.”

Moffitt also said that former Caldwell County Grants Writer Dennis Engelke supported the executive director’s position.

In other business:

* Representatives of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service gave a review of its 2024 Caldwell County actions.

Commissioners unanimously opposed implementation of child-care facility tax abatement in Caldwell County, pursuant to the Senate Joint Resolution 64 and Section 11.36, Texas Tax Code.

Commissioners approved:

* Appointing Commissioner Ed Theriot as a representative to the Economic Development San Marcos Board (EDSM).

* A Proclamation designating February 2025 as Black History Month in Caldwell County.

* An amendment to the Order Prohibiting Thru Traffic on Designated County Roads.

* The Replat for Woodcreek II, Lot #6, consisting of 4 residential lots, on 5.16 acres, located at Windmill Drive in Dale.

* The Short Form Plat for Cano Acres, consisting of three lots, on 4.993 acres, located on FM 20 and Old Colony Line Road.

* The Development Agreement for Mammoth Bend RV Park, on 4.72 acres, located off SE River Road, in Martindale.

* The reappointment of Steve Fogle and Martin Ritchey to the ESD #4 Board of Commissioners to serve from Jan. 1, 2025, through Dec. 31, 2026.

* The appointment of Charles Royall to the ESD #5 Board of Commissioners to serve from Jan. 1, 2025, through Dec. 31, 2026.

Emergency Management Chief Hector Rangel said there was more rain in the immediate forecast, and despite a few structure fires in the last two weeks, recommended the burn ban remain off. Commissioners agreed.

An Order was read by Judge Haden authorizing restricted retail sales of firework for Texas Independence Day. Exceptions include skyrockets and missiles with fins.