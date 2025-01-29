Caldwell County hoping to get homeless count for better resources Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

The Caldwell County Homeless Coalition (CCHC) held its Point-In-Time (PIT) counts of the area’s homeless population last week, hoping to get a more accurate assessment for resources. The event was held throughout Texas. In Lockhart, PIT locations were established at both the VFW and Lockhart First United Methodist Church. The count will continue through Jan. 30.

All data received is not expected to be finalized until the second quarter of this year.

Caldwell County’s PIT was its first official county-wide homeless count.

CCHC recently held its fifth monthly meeting, and will continue to do so as it prepares for the 2026 PIT count.

Leaders with the county’s PIT are looking for organizations and individuals to help their cause.

The next meeting will be held at the Luling Library on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m. CCHC hopes to hold future monthly meetings in Lockhart, Dale, and Martindale. Anyone wishing to participate or find out how they can help can contact Lee Rust at (830) 351-4421.

The PIT count will include everyone, including youth and adults.According to Rust, the PIT count will follow official HUD definitions of homelessness.

The organization is in search of those experiencing homelessness, and will work with the Texas Homeless Network and other local organizations. This will allow them to visit participating food distribution locations throughout Caldwell County. No individual experiencing homelessness is required to answer any questions they aren’t comfortable with.

Rust noted that CCHC will, “Work Together to make Homelessness rare, brief and one-time, in Caldwell County.

Steven Mazurka (US Army LTC, Retired), was in charge of the PIT count at VFW.

“I’m here to support the Caldwell County Homeless Coalition and what they’re doing in their part with the PIT count,” Mazurka said. “The VFW has been gracious enough to provide support as well. The VFW is also supporting me in my mission to identify and support veteran homelessness.”