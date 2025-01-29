Affordable homes for LISD teachers discussed at meeting Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

One of the biggest problems of growth within the Lockhart Independent School District has been affordable housing for teachers and staff members.

The latest to set their sights on alleviating the problem is Upward Homes, of San Marcos, which addressed the LISD School Board last week.

“We want to pay our staff the highest salary we can,” LISD Superintendent Mark Estrada said. “But we get our funding from the State of Texas, so that’s not completely in our control. So, while we wish that every teacher and every staff member could afford to purchase a house at the current market rates, the reality of that makes it very complicated. That puts school districts in a position to think differently about compensation and benefits, and how we retain our staff and how we recruit staff. This housing issue is something we’ve talked about for quite some time.”

Jason Roberts, Chairman and Founder of Upward Homes, said he understands the cost of living is up, but school wages “have somewhat stayed the same.”

Roberts said he realized many teachers, including those in Lockhart, were driving 60 or 70 miles to their jobs so they could live in affordable housing.

“I’m willing to build you a community, subject to your needs, with houses designed with amenities, single-family houses with yards, for rent, at below affordable housing income rates,” Roberts said. “We put together things that will improve their quality of life. We also provide 100 percent of the capital.

“We need an employee that says, ‘Oh my God, I get this amazing house, at this amazing price, because I work for the school district.’ If we accomplish that goal, then we’re gonna have staff for a long period of time. They won’t want to leave because they have secure housing and are locked in for 30 years or plus. They know if they do leave this job, they’re not gonna get the same benefit working at another district.”

The units of Upward Homes will be for the school district, but should LISD fall short of filling them, there will be some available to the public at different costs.

Roberts said there will be sizes available ranging from 1 to 4 bedrooms. Upward Homes takes care of the yards and the amenities.

“This is a problem that we need a large-scale solution for, and I think I can do it,” Roberts said.

The average price of the houses will be between $400,000 and $500,000.

Roberts added that 50 homes are a minimum, but he would hope for at least 100. A recent Upward Homes addition near Hays High School in Buda has 300 homes. Since LISD is still in its feasibility phase with Upward Homes, no site has been finalized.

In other business:

* Deputy Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Camarillo gave an update on the student cell phone use policy.

At Lockhart Junior High, cell phones are allowed before 8:35 a.m. and after 4:30 p.m.

At Lockhart High School, cell phones are allowed before 9 a.m., during lunch, and after 4:45 p.m., and are to be powered off at other times.

The school had 84 violations in November and December. Camarillo said with about 2,000 students, that wasn’t bad.

* Estrada presented the Design and Review for Middle School No. 2, and noted there could be a 2025 bond election. Estrada said there were future capacity concerns and showed examples of what a possible new school could look like.

A special called school board meeting will be held Feb. 10 when district administration will make a possible recommendation for the school board to call for a May bond election. The board will then have the option of proceeding with an election.

* Borchert Loop Elementary school is still on track to be completed in in May.

* Plans to replace the turf at Lions Stadium have gone out to bid. There was an 8-year warranty on the current turf, and in hopes of minimizing the risk for injuries, the district is hoping to replace it now that it has expired.

The district is also planning to recommend a Lion logo to be placed in the middle of the field rather than the current “LL.”

* January is School Board Recognition Month and members of the LISD board received a variety of gifts.

This year’s board includes President Michael Wright, Vice President Tom Guyton, Secretary Dr. Barbara Sanchez, and Trustees Chris Charles, Sam Lockhart, Rene Rayos, and Rebecca Pulliam.

* It was also noted February is Career and Technical Month.