Holly Cow serving up more than just ice cream Share:







By Anthony Collins,

LPR Editor

On sunny afternoons in Lockhart, the cheerful chime of an ice cream truck brings more than cool treats, it brings joy, faith, and inspiration, thanks to 13-year-old Violet Rodriguez-Almanza, owner and operator of Holly Cow Ice Cream.

A recent graduate of Lockhart Junior High School, she is reviving a timeless tradition with her own unique spin.

“I wanted to start my own business,” she said. “I’ve always liked ice cream, and my dad inspired me to go for it.”

More than just a business, Holly Cow, is a mobile ministry wrapped in a colorful, scripture-decorated truck.

The name, “Holly” with two L’s, reflects Violet’s Christian values and playful branding. According to her father Rey Almanza, “She came up with ‘Holly Cow’ because she wanted people to know it’s a Christian-based company. There was already a business named ‘Holy Cow,’ so she added the extra ‘L’, she says it’s extra holy,” he laughed, referencing their Facebook tagline.

The truck, complete with a bright logo and free Jesus-themed toys for customers, has become a recognizable sight throughout the city. “It’s about more than ice cream,” Violet said. “It’s about sharing something meaningful.”

Each day begins with Violet restocking her truck with customer favorites, including her personal pick, the Sonic the Hedgehog Popsicle, before heading out to serve neighborhoods around Lockhart.

“My favorite part about running the business is being the boss,” she said with a confident grin.

Behind the scenes, Violet’s parents are key supporters, helping with operations and logistics. “It’s been surprising how busy it can get sometimes,” Violet admitted. “But I love it.”

Residents have warmly welcomed Holly Cow Ice Cream to the streets of Lockhart. “Especially on hot days, everyone gets excited when they see us coming,” Violet said. One memorable compliment came from a customer who told her, “I really love the logo and the scriptures on the truck.”

Violet is already thinking about expansion. “I want to have two more Holly Cow trucks someday,” she shared. When asked if she would change anything about her current setup, she didn’t hesitate: “I wouldn’t add a thing.”

Violet is proving that age is no barrier to entrepreneurship, especially when a business is built on faith and heart. Holly Cow Ice Cream is more than a dream come true; it’s a gift to the community.

In a world that moves fast, Violet’s story brings a much-needed pause, a chance to enjoy a treat, connect with neighbors, and be reminded that joy sometimes comes with sprinkles on top.