Lockhart Alumni Baseball Home Run Derby and Game set for Saturday

By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

The Lockhart Baseball Alumni Association (LBAA) will hold its annual Alumni Game on Saturday, Feb. 3, at Lions Baseball Stadium. Registration, which requires a $25 fee, begins at 10 a.m. There will be a Home Run Derby at 11 a.m., followed by the Alumni Game at 1 p.m. There is no admission charge.

“The game was originally just to get the alumni together,” said Christian Cisneros, Chairman of the LBAA. “We created a nonprofit organization, and we raise money for things like equipment grants, and scholarships and such. We support the baseball team, specifically.”

Cisneros said when the Alumni Game was first started there were enough for two teams and they were assigned to odd and even number years of graduation. However, dwindling numbers – anywhere from 11 to 24, have forced the alumni to play the current Lockhart High baseball team.

The Alumni team has had players as old as 48 and as young as the previous year’s graduates.

This year, the LBAA is donating raised silicone Lion logos for the fronts of helmets.

“We will present the helmets to the team with the logo at the alumni game,” Cisneros said.

Also, the Alumni Association will be selling hamburger plate meals at the Home Run Derby and the game, with plans to feed the team afterward.

“The idea is to get more alumni involved to support the baseball team,” Cisneros said.

Jacob Mendez is the President of LBAA.

Aside from the equipment grants and scholarships, LBAA plans 14-and-under baseball camps, providing meals for the varsity Lions at home games, providing seminars and educational sessions on life after baseball and high school along with opportunities players of which they may not be aware, and a banquet dinner for the team.