By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Courthouse Nights, among Lockhart’s most treasured events, will return this year with five concerts around the historic Caldwell County Courthouse.

The lineup, announced Tuesday afternoon by Rach & Rhodes Presents, will be as follows:

April 21 — Jesse Lege

May 12 — Hard Proof

June 16 — Garrett T. Capps

Aug. 21 — Sonora Explosiva Dinamita

Sept. 18 — Heartbyrne (Talking Heads Tribute band)

According to Rachel Lingvai of Rach & Rhodes Presents, Lege “is a bonafide legend in his field.”

Lege is a member of the Cajun Music Hall of Fame.

The accordion-playing Lege said he grew up in a one-room house in Southwest Louisiana with his parents and nine “barefoot” children. Life, Lege said, “wasn’t dull.”

As for the remainder of the lineup, Lingva said, “Hard Proof is straight up Afro funk, inspired by the sounds of Fela Kuti, they are a force with a horn section that has played and worked with the likes of Spoon, the Walkmen, Antibalas, Gary Clark Jr, etc.

“Garrett T. Capps is in the genre of psych country. He is on the major rise. (He) is super fun to see live.

Sonora Explosiva Dinamita is a women-fronted killer cumbia band.

“Heartbyrne is a super popular Talking Heads cover band. They’re kinda epic. It’s gonna be fun.”

Courthouse Nights is free of charge. People are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs.