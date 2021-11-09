Adrian Herman De Leon Share:







Better known as “AD”, Adrian Herman De Leon passed away peacefully on November 8, 2021, at the age of 41. He was born in San Marcos but grew up in Lockhart, Texas. He attended Lockhart High School.

Adrian was a great loving son who brought his family so much joy and was loved by so many.

AD loved to fish and work with his hands, including repairing and painting vehicles. AD was a generous person who was ready to help neighbors and friends with any mechanical assistance on their cars. He was also a protective big brother, always looking out for his sister.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Eliseo and Juanita De Leon, Frutoso Cuellar Jr. and Enriequeta Tello and stepbrother, Andrew Ortiz.

AD is survived by his father, Herman De Leon of Austin; mother, Linda (Cuellar) Gonzalez and stepdad Robert of Brownsville; two sons, Joshua Eliseo De Leon and Santana De Leon; three daughters, Angel (Rodriguez) Banda and her husband Joshua, Aviana Kay De Leon and Amryes Sky Flores; sister, Amanda K. De Leon and his nieces who he loved so much: Ashley, Alyssa, Hailey, Natilie and Abigail; brother, John Martinez (Dustin) and two great grandchildren: Uriah Banda and Braxton Haiasi De Leon.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021, from 4PM until the Rosary at 7PM at McCurdy Funeral Home. A mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 10AM on Friday, November 12th, with burial following at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.