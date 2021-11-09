Martin Felix Cantu Share:







Martin Felix Cantu, who was known as Marty, Martian, Uncle Marty. Age 48 Departed his loving family on Friday November 5, 2021. Martin was born in Harvey, Illinois on July 5, 1973 to Angelita Cantu and Felix Cantu.

Martin was a son, a brother, a father, an uncle, a cousin, a grandson, a best friend, a light and love to many.

Martin spent his days as a painter and took pride in completing his projects, with the help of people he loved by his side. Martin always enjoyed helping other’s and hanging out with his family. He was the family member who always brought a smile and laughter, he’d have to tell a joke or make fun of someone, but all in good fun. Everyone knew he was a joker. He loved to have his morning coffee with his family at the kitchen table where he spent a lot of times pushing his mother and father’s buttons on what his opinion were and he’d still have everyone laughing. He loved the simplistic things, never took for granted. He loved to read his bible and preach the gospel to as many people as he could. He loved to pray with and for others, he loved to be a positive person in people’s lives and wanted better for his family. He always wore a smile and he was a loving caring person who was devoted to God. To know him was to love him.

Martin leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter Grace Rose Ramirez, his parents Felix Cantu and Angelita Cantu, his sister’s Sanjuanita Cantu, Rebecca Cantu, Veronica Aviles, His nieces and nephews, his extended family and friends.

Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Noon also at DeLeon Funeral Home. The family will have a gathering at their home following services.