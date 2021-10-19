Joshua Brown Share:







The family of Joshua Brown is saddened to announce the passing of their beloved Josh, on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Joshua was born in Greenville, Texas and served in the U.S. Navy prior to returning to his hometown of Lockhart, Texas to raise his family. He was called to his Eternal Reward alongside his son, Jacob. Josh is preceded in death by his father Jimmy Brown and is survived by his loving wife, Amanda and his son, Jeremiah, and daughter, Ava. His memory will live on in his many brothers and sisters, aunts, uncles and cousins, and his Moma, Patricia Page of Lockhart, Texas.

A visitation will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021 from 6:30 to 8:30 PM at the First Lockhart Baptist Church. The funeral service will begin at 1PM on Saturday, October 23, 2021 also at the First Lockhart Baptist Church with Brother Jason Jones officiating. Joshua will be laid to rest next to his son, Jacob at the Lockhart City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, you can make a contribution to the First Lockhart Baptist Church.

Please help us preserve the life and stories of our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and son by sharing your memories with us.

Memory cards will be available at the Visitation and Celebration of Life services for you to write a brief memory of Josh. You can also share memories (stories/posts/pictures/videos) at this link: https://www.kudoboard.com/boards/WGQQiqLK