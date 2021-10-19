Jacob Brown Share:







The family of Jacob Brown is saddened to announce the passing of their beloved Jacob, on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Jacob was born in San Marcos, Texas, and enjoyed playing baseball and Pokemon Go. Joy filled every room he entered. He was called to his Eternal Reward alongside his dad, Josh. He is survived by his loving mom, Amanda and his brother Jeremiah, and sister Ava, and their dog Stryker. His memory will live on in his many aunts, uncles, cousins, and his Nona and Papa, Patricia and Coy Page of Lockhart, Texas.

A visitation will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021 from 6:30 to 8:30 PM at the First Lockhart Baptist Church. The funeral service will begin at 1PM on Saturday, October 23, 2021 also at the First Lockhart Baptist Church with Brother Jason Jones officiating. Jacob will be laid to rest next to his father, Joshua at the Lockhart City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, you can make a contribution to the First Lockhart Baptist Church.

Please help us preserve the life and stories of our beloved son, nephew, and cousin by sharing your memories with us. As Jacob enjoyed playing Pokemon, we invite you to bring a card for one last Pokemon trade. You can also share memories (stories/posts/pictures/videos) at this link: https://www.kudoboard.com/boards/WGQQiqLK