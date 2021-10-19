Sally Jean Peralez Garcia Share:







December 15, 1971 – October 15, 2021

Sally Jean Peralez Garcia, 49 of San Antonio, Texas went to her glory surrounded by her family on Friday October 15, 2021. After a brave battle with illness. Sally was born December 15, 1971 to Lola (late) and Felix Peralez, Sr in Lockhart, Texas. She was a small town girl in the big city.

She was welcomed home by her mother Lola Alfaro Peralez, her grandparent Martin and Nicolasa Alfaro, Sr.

She is survived by her husband Frank Garcia of 32 years; her sons Frank Matthew Garcia, Troy Felix Garcia (Audrey) and Jeremy Vincent Garcia. Grandchildren Strella Garcia and Amen Garcia. Her father Felix Peralez, Sr., brother Felix Peralez Jr; sisters Dolores Peralez Juarez(David), Nancy Peralez. Numerous nieces n nephews.

Sally was a beautiful soul. She raised 3 sons and a granddaughter with much care and love. She was a caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She found such joy in the beaches and mountains. She found her peace in the outdoors. She was a friend to all. She enjoyed working on various weekend jobs with her husband and sons. There was nothing she would not do when helping out. She was encouraging and optimistic. She enjoyed her family life. She made sure to guide them and love them with all she was and had. She was selfless in raising her children and granddaughter.

She worked for Judson ISD for 19 years. She loved her work with children and worked with special needs children. She had started her education again to be a school educator. She was a bright light for everyone around her. She was eager to help on many classroom projects,

Celebration of her life will be Friday October 22, 2021 at 6pm-7pm.

Arrangements through Meadowlawn Funeral Home Crematory and Cemetery 5611 E Houston, San Antonio, Texas.

Proverbs 3:15 She is more precious than rubies; nothing you desire can compare with her.