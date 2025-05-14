Community Calendar Share:







The Friends of the Library Book Sale

The Book Sale will be held on Friday, May 16 from 12-5pm, Saturday, May 17 from 9am- 2 pm with a close-out sale on Monday, May 19 from 9am-1:30pm in the historic Clark building of the Dr. Eugene Clark Library at 217 S. Main. All proceeds benefit the library and library programs. Call the library at 512-398-3223 for more information.

Staples UMC Celebrates a Century of Faith and Fellowship

Faith, Fellowship, Food Family Fun, May 18, 11:30-3:00, 9760 FM 621, Staples, TX. In 2025, Staples United Methodist Church in eastern Guadalupe County marks the 100th anniversary of its founding. The church sits on 9760 FM 621, Staples TX. UMC’s history mirrors that of the town itself. Early congregations met in nearby Cottonwood, 1875, and Pleasant Ridge, 1880, before the building the first church on Main Street in 1901. By the 1920s the tiny frame church was too small, so trustees under Rev. A. Guyon commissioned the handsome brick sanctuary that still stands today. One longtime member put it simply: “Staples UMC is like family- we take care of each other.”

The Irving Club to Meet

The Irving Club will host its last meeting before summer break on Tuesday, May 20 at 12 p.m.. The traditional spring “Salad and Dessert Luncheon” will be held at 112 N. Main St., Lockhart. Club members are asked to bring a salad or dessert and $20 for membership dues. The Irving Club will resume regular meetings the third Tuesday in September.

Food Baskets available at

Caldwell County Food Bank

Caldwell County Food Bank has food baskets available at the food bank on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Tuesday from 12 to 6 p.m. at 901 Bois D‘Arc in Lockhart. There is a limit to two food baskets per household.

Alzheimer Support Group

Golden Age Home offers an Alzheimer’s Support Group on the last Thursday of each month beginning at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at 1505 S. Main Street. For more information, contact Julie Estrada at 512-546-3135, or email Marketing@GoldenAgeHome.com.

Golden Minds Network

Dementia Caregiver Support meeting held on 3rd Wednesday of each month from 2-3pm. Dr. Eugene Clark Library, 3rd Floor.

Overeaters Anonymous Meeting

Do you have an unhealthy relationship with food and body image? Overeaters Anonymous meets at 9:30 a.m. Saturdays at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 118 N. Church St. For more info call 512-740-8562.

Preschool Storytime

Storytime is every Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. Join them for stories, rhymes, chants, arts & crafts, and basic sign language.

ESL Classes taught at library

Lockhart Community Action ESL Classes will be taught with experience tutors at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library on Tuesday and Thursday from 1-3 p.m. For more information call 512-398-3223.

Farmers & Artisans Market

The Farmers & Artisans Market of Lockhart is held every Saturday on Main and Market streets by the Caldwell County Courthouse on the Lockhart square from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Bastrop Class of 1985 Reunion

The Bastrop Class of 1985 is celebrating its 40-year reunion on Aug 2. Classmates need help organizing a float in the Homecoming Parade August 2. We will gather after the parade for a casual meal and fellowship. Join us for a planning meeting on May 18 at 2 pm at Southside BBQ in Bastrop. Updates will be posted on the BHS Class of 85 Facebook group. Class members are also encouraged to reach out via email at bastropclassof85@gmail.com to RSVP, volunteer, or help track down and notify classmates. We want everyone to attend.