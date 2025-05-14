Javier Sifuentes & Trinity Burton exchanged vows on March 8, 2025 Share:







Alfonso and Liz Sifuentes and Matthew and PJ Burton of Lockhart, TX are overjoyed to share the wonderful news of the marriage of their children, Isaac Javier Sifuentes and Trinity Laurel Burton.

The young couple exchanged vows on March 8, 2025, in a heartfelt ceremony at Two Wishes Ranch, Caldwell County, TX surrounded by the love and support of a great number of family and friends.

Javier is the grandson of Paula Rodriguez and the late Frank Rodriguez, and Joe Mercado, Sr.

Trinity is the granddaughter of Bobby and Andy Burton, and Kip Portis and the late Lori Portis.

Though Frank and Lori were missed, their presence was deeply felt throughout the celebration, and their memory added warmth and meaning to the day.

The wedding prayer was led by the father of the bride, and the toast to the newlyweds was given by the father of the groom.

The newlyweds reside in Lockhart, TX where they look forward to building their future together.