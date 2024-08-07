Post Register

Big crowd honors balloon crash victims on anniversary

A large turnout of family and friends of those who died in the 2016 hot air balloon crash in Maxwell honored them at the eighth anniversary on July 30. Among those on hand were Martin Ritchey (Director of Homeland Security and Capital Area Council of Governments), Matt Kiely (Caldwell County Justice of the Peace Judge Precinct 1), representatives of the Maxwell Volunteer Fire Department, Lockhart Police Department, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department, and Caldwell County District Attorney’s Office. Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden read a proclamation at the reunion commemorating those who were lost. Photo by Pat Morgan

