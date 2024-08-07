Gary Job Corps welcomes Center Director Share:







Norman Turner is an experienced Center Director coming to Gary Job Corps Center from Kittrell Job Corps Center in North Carolina. He has spent most of his career in the Atlanta and Philadelphia regions, and he is excited about his move to the Dallas region. Over his 18 years in the Job Corps program, Turner has served in various positions: Career Counselor, Career Development Manager, and Social Development Director (Gadsden Job Corps Center), Deputy Center Director (Kittrell Job Corps Center), and Center Director (Woodland & Kittrell Job Corps Centers). Turner and his wife are originally from Alabama. They have three children. When he is not on center ensuring student success, he loves to spend time outdoors with his family. Turner is a graduate of Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama, and a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. He believes that all students who have served in the Job Corps program can experience success with long term careers. He also believes that Job Corps centers are student-led and staff supported. “I have always heard of the largest and best job corps in the country, now I am the Director of the Gary Job Corps Center,” Turner said. “I look forward to the challenge and I am proud to have been selected to be the Center Director. I am looking forward to visiting the community and business leaders to share the Job Corps Vision.” Courtesy photo