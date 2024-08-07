Vegan food rolls into BBQ town Share:







By Anthony Collins

Veganism as defined as a lifestyle that involves refraining from consuming and using animal products. While some vegans only avoid animal-derived food, others take it a step further by excluding any items that involve animals in their production or testing, such as clothing made from leather or makeup.

This distinguishes dietary veganism from vegetarianism, as vegetarians may still consume animal-derived products like milk, eggs, and honey. The motivation behind veganism varies, with reasons including personal health, animal rights, environmental concerns, and ethical beliefs.

Overall, veganism is more than just a dietary preference; it is a lifestyle choice and a form of activism that aims to promote compassion towards animals and sustainability.

A new food truck has arrived in Lockhart, offering a tempting selection of vegan items for those who are looking for a plant-based alternative. The mobile eatery, Hey Darlin, aims to win over even the most skeptical of eaters, promising to satisfy the cravings of those who typically enjoy classic American cuisine.

The Hey Darlin Vegan food truck, owned by Lockhart residents Michelle Sackson and Ivan Sanchez, has introduced its culinary offerings beyond traditional BBQ, Mexican cuisine, and fast food. Their distinctive tagline, “A vegan rebellion in the BBQ Capital of Texas,” encapsulates their mission to offer innovative vegan dishes in a town renowned for its meat-centric fare.

Michelle Sackson, a dedicated vegan for nearly a decade, expressed her frustration with the lack of vegan food options by saying, “There aren’t any vegan options for food, so we figured we would change that.”

This sentiment led to the creation of Hey Darlin, a testament to her commitment to providing delicious and satisfying vegan options for the community.

Marciel’s plant-based butcher shop in Highland Park, California, is the inspiration for Sackson and Sanchez to create the finest vegan meal you can find. Over the course of nine months, the couple meticulously honed their recipe for plant-based meat, ensuring that only the highest quality organic and non-GMO ingredients were utilized in the process.

Hey Darlin offers a variety of delicious items on their menu, including the mouth-watering “BBQ Beef” sandwich, which comes with homemade coleslaw, pickles, and mayo served on a grilled bun. Another popular choice is the “Turkey” sandwich, made with provolone, pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, organic arugula, and mayo on a grilled ciabatta bun. All meals are served on an artisanal layer of popped kernels (popcorn).

Hey Darlin is committed to quality, as its bread is specially made in partnership with New World Bakery using only clean, vegan, high-quality ingredients. Customers can enjoy a meal knowing they are supporting a business that values both flavor and sustainability. Sanchez explained that the preparation process is entirely from the ground up, requiring a full two days solely for the meat production.

Sackson added, “Our goal is to keep the food prices as low as we can; however, the expenses for our ingredients are higher because we exclusively source organic and non-GMO products and we know what is inside of food.”

Operating a food trailer in downtown Lockhart presents several obstacles for the owners of Hey Darlin. At present, local regulations prohibit food trailers from being situated within a nine-block radius of the courthouse, which has compelled them to establish their business on private property where a permit is not necessary. Sanchez said the feedback has been “surprisingly amazing and with open arms.” He further noted that while some residents may prefer traditional options like burgers or tacos, there is a noticeable lack of organic and healthy food choices in the area, prompting their desire to introduce offerings that have not previously been available in Lockhart.

Hey Darlin is in a harming pink and white 1959 Shasta trailer. Their complete menu and updated locations are available by visiting their Instagram page, @heydarlinvegan.