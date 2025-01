Irving Club to hear about Economic Development/Downtown Revitalization on Tuesday Share:







The Irving Club will hear from Holly Mallish, City of Lockhart’s Director of Economic Development, on Jan. 21, at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library.

Mallish will speak on recent and future events.

The Irving Club meets on the third Tuesday of each month. Members and guests gather socially from 2-2:30 p.m. and refreshments are served. The program and meeting begin at 2:45 p.m.