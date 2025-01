Street parking closed in some areas due to construction Share:







From Friday, Jan. 17 to Saturday, Jan. 25, there will be a lane shift on San Antonio Street, from Blanco to Main Street. Street parking will be closed.

Access to businesses in this area will still be open.

Updates with the Downtown Revitalization Project can be found visiting www.lockhart-tx.org/page/Downtown%20Revitalization%20Project.