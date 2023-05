Courthouse Nights goes indoors with Hard Proof Share:







Weather forced the band Hard Proof indoors at Commerce Hall Friday night for the Courthouse Nights concert. The Austin-based band still performed for visitors at the crowded venue. Rachel Lingvai of Rach & Rhodes Presents said that despite being moved indoors, the event was “perfect.” The next Courthouse Nights is scheduled for Friday, June 16 with Garrett T. Capps and his NASA Country band performing. Photo by Jay Baltierra