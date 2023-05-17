Lockhart State Park to celebrate 100 years of Texas State Parks June 3 Share:







Lockhart State Park

To celebrate 100 years of Texas State Parks, Lockhart State Park is planning a free fun-filled family event on Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Lockhart State Park will be opening its doors for an event full of free family-friendly fun.

There will be swimming, fishing, golfing, guided hikes, critters, archery, air rifle, living history, food trucks, and more. Main Event Activities (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.).

* Guided hikes — join us for a walk in the park. We’ll host a hike at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p..m. and 7 p.m.

* Golf — take a swing at golf and try driving, chipping, and putting on our historic golf course — you may even win a prize! (Please note: the golf course is still under construction, so we will not have tee times or regular play.)

* Swimming — We will have three swim sessions: 12-2 p.m., 2:20-4:20 p.m., and 4:40-6:40 p.m. We’re giving away 120 free tickets per swim session. Tickets will only be available on the day of the event, and we will be “selling” them on a first come, first served basis.

* Archery — learn how to shoot like Robin Hood or Katniss Everdeen! (Participants must be at least 10 years old and have a signed liability waiver.)

* Air rifle — try the Student Air Rifle Program, courtesy of TPWD’s Hunter Education Department! (Participants must be at least 10 years old and have a signed liability waiver.)

* Fishing — learn how to fish and/or cast a line in Clear Fork Creek. No fishing license required. All tackle will be available to borrow on a first come, first served basis. We’ll even supply the bait.

* Fishes — meet some creek critters up close, courtesy of our friends at Inland Fisheries, and watch a fish stocking demonstration at 10 a.m.!

* Operation Game Thief — meet our Game Warden and check out the operation game thief trailer.

* Buffalo Soldiers & The Living History Foundation — join Lieutenant Dolifka and Private Mack to play games, share tools, and talk history.

* Rec Hall — check out our historic Recreation Hall and learn about the CCC. (This building is normally closed to the public and available by rental only.)

* Yoga — join Nicole Marie from Vyana Vayu Yoga for some beginner-friendly yoga on the back terrace of our Recreation Hall at 9:30 a.m. Don’t forget to bring your yoga mat.

* Tipi – yup, we built one. Take a selfie and step inside!

* S’mores — join us for a fire-building demonstration and s’mores at 12:30 p.m. The ingredients for s’mores will be provided, while supplies last.

* Animals of the Park Discovery Table — stop by the park headquarters to test your nature knowledge.

* Showcase Passport — visit park HQ to receive your free Lockhart State Park Showcase Passport. After you complete your passport, return to Park HQ for a prize.

* Community partners will be bringing games, activities, information, and more.

* Food trucks will be bringing a variety of goodies for all to enjoy.

Best of all, we will have free admission all day — 6 a.m.-10 p.m. — so don’t miss out on this once in a lifetime event!