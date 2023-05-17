Songwriter McCracken comes to library Share:







By Fetcher Clark

Lynn McCracken comes to Evenings with the Songwriter at the historic Dr. Eugene Clark Library, Tuesday, May 30, at 7 p.m. This celebrated monthly series has been produced and hosted for eleven seasons by songwriter Fletcher Clark, always free to the public.

Lynn is from Plano, and has played at well-known listening rooms and music venues such as Uncle Calvin’s Coffee House, Poor David’s Pub, Love and War in Texas and Anderson Fair (in Houston). She entered the music scene later than most, setting a simple short-term goal to “to kick stage fright’s butt before her 40th Birthday”. As a practicing therapist, McCracken said, “I come alongside people to encourage them when they are struggling. I see myself as a cultivator of change. I’ve been helping people to move out of their comfort zone for many years and I finally decided to practice what I preach.”

Lynn would shakily perform at her first open mic night and sign up for a local songwriting workshop led by award-winning Nashville songwriters Don Henry, Tom Kimmel and Sally Barris. Sally then offered to become Lynn’s songwriting mentor, encouraging her to continue writing, performing, and recording her music. During that first year, she met beloved singer-songwriter and producer, Tom Prasada-Rao, who masterfully recorded and produced her debut album, ‘I Wrote You a Letter,’ described “as a collection of songs that uplift, inspire, heal and shine a light in the dark places.” Lynn has most recently enjoyed co-writing and performing with her partner, award-winning singer-songwriter, Dan Weber, billed as the duo ‘Biscuits & Crazy.’ Her music can found on the website LynnMcCracken.com or streamed on iTunes, Spotify, or Apple Music. A schedule of upcoming live shows can be followed on Facebook or Instagram at ‘Lynn McCracken Music’.

“Dan Weber introduced me to Lynn a few years back at our Kerrville Folk Festival camp,” Clark said, “and I was immediately struck by the freshness and positive quality of her songs and presentation. Once again, I will have the honor and joy of learning more of another emerging songwriter.”

Tish Hinojosa, Jon Ims, Caroline Aiken, Vince Bell, Susan Gibson, Butch Hancock, Christine Albert, Shake Russell, Lisa Morales, Dana Cooper, Shelley King, Michael Hearne, The Flyin’ A’s, Grace Pettis, Rex Foster (RIP), Lynn Langham, Vince Bell, Walt Wilkins, Claudia Nygaard – just a few of the scores of artists who have come “to explore the art and craft of songwriting” since Evenings with the Songwriter first began in 2010. This 2023 season continues on the last Tuesday of the month with Greg Whitfield, Dustin Welch, Matthew Wise, Eric Gerber, Mark Jungers, and HalleyAnna Finlay.

The ambiance of the Lyceum of the Dr. Eugene Clark Library (oldest continually operating library building in Texas) and the exceptionally attentive audience offer artists an experience unlike any other in their careers. Free to the public, the dedicated staff of Library Director Bertha Martinez make this possible on the last Tuesdays of the month (except December). Local support comes from Old Settlers Music Festival and LockhartArea Music Association.