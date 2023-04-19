Willow Gardens Yoga opens in Lockhart Share:







Special to the LPR

Established yoga instructor Dr. Raelynn Haynes has opened Willow Gardens Yoga in Lockhart with several teachers scheduling classes Tuesday through Sunday at its 1101 S. Main St. #103 location (next to Summer Moon Coffee).

Willow Gardens already has a successful business in Buda, but Haynes is excited about the possibilities Lockhart holds.

A professor of Biology, Holistic Health Coach, and Yoga and Pilates Teacher, Haynes works with private clients as well as teaches group classes.

Haynes is a former competitive cheerleader, was named an All-Star cheerleader, and was the all-girl cheerleading coach at Sam Houston State University. According to her Willow Gardens Yoga’s website, Ashtanga yoga was a natural transition for her. It was with her first ashtanga trainer that she realized the mindfulness and meditative benefits of yoga and the power of the breath.

Haynes is a mother, has two dogs, a cat, loves animals and loves to teach kids yoga. She is an advocate of the benefits of yoga and meditation for children and works regularly with teens and memory care patients using yoga as therapy. She practices and teaches Ashtanga, Hot Yoga, Vinyasa Flow and Pilates. She is a certified Yoga and Pilates instructor.

Haynes holds both a masters and PhD (Biology and Zoology) and has taught in academia for more than a dozen years. She currently holds adjunct faculty status at Texas State University in San Marcos.

Haynes is a native of Eastern Kentucky and resident of Buda.

For more information, call 512-523-8162, or email RaeynnHaynes@gmail.com.