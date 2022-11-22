Martindale Christmas event Dec. 2 Share:







The 15th annual Holiday Lighting in Downtown Martindale for Friday, Dec. 2.

The festivities will begin at about 5 p.m. at 413 Main Street, where there will be an indoor market, refreshments, and music by local musicians MariLisa and Tanner Swain.

The Martindale Volunteer Fire Department will be escorting Santa Claus through the various neighborhoods of our little city from about 5 p.m. till a little after 6 p.m. when they will arrive Downtown at the old Crook Store, 413 Main Street.

The holiday lights will be turned on about 6:15 p.m., and Santa will move from the fire truck to the back of a decorated 1923 Model T flatbed truck to visit with community children about their holiday wishes.

Music and the Holiday Market will continue until 8 p.m. or maybe a little later.