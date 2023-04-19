Local Entertainment Calendar
Wednesday, April 19
Best Little Wine & Books Shop
Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Last Chance Tavern
Jamie Kruger, 8-10 p.m.
The PEARL
Gareth Fowler, 7-9 p.m.
Thursday, April 20
Old Settler’s Music Festival
Artists – Flounders Without Eyes, Jomo & the Possum Posse, Bee Taylor, Buffalo Nichols, Tiger Alley, Sol Chase, Nigel Wearne
The PEARL
Open Mic hosted by Michael James Trio, 7-9 p.m.
Friday, April 21
Commerce Hall
As part of Courthouse Nights kickoff, drinks, gumbo, and Cajun food available at Commerce Café by the stage, 6:30 p.m.
Courthouse Nights
8:30-10 p.m. – Cajun Music Hall of Famer Jesse Lege
Last Chance Tavern
Karaoke with DJ Voodoo, 8 p.m.-midnight
Old Pal
Ben Zuniga, 8-10 p.m.
Old Settler’s Music Festival
Artists – The Wood Brothers, Shinyribs, Elephant Revival, The Brothers Comatose, Twisted Pine, Sunny War, Nigel Wearne, Goodnight Texas, Scott Strickland
The PEARL
Michael James Trio, 8-10 p.m.
Saturday, April 22
Commerce Gallery
Poetry Reading by Lacey Loop, 7-8 p.m.
Commerce Hall
Hogan Sullivan and the West Texas Tear Drops, 7 p.m.
Kruez Market
Michael Milligan, 2-5 p.m.
Load Off Fanny’s
Jenny Saad, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Old Pal
Jamie Krueger, 9:30-11:30 p.m.
Old Settler’s Music Festival
Artists – Yola, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Shovels & Rope, Big Richard, Tommy Emmanuel, John R. Miller, Charlotte Hills, Jack Barksdale, Twisted Pine, Supper Party
Sunday, April 23
Kruez Market
Jamie Krueger Band, 1-4 p.m.
Load Off Fanny’s
Slyfoot, 3-6 p.m.
Old Settler’s Music Festival
Artists –Shinyribs, Armchair Boogie, Meslissa Carper, Matt the Electrician, Ley Line
The PEARL
W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.
Tuesday, April 25
Commerce Hall
Two Step Tuesday (Two Step lessons before the show) with the Frauleins, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, April 26
Best Little Wine & Books Shop
Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Last Chance Tavern
Jamie Krueger, 8-10 p.m.
* * *
