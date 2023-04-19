Local Entertainment Calendar Share:







Wednesday, April 19

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Last Chance Tavern

Jamie Kruger, 8-10 p.m.

The PEARL

Gareth Fowler, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, April 20

Old Settler’s Music Festival

Artists – Flounders Without Eyes, Jomo & the Possum Posse, Bee Taylor, Buffalo Nichols, Tiger Alley, Sol Chase, Nigel Wearne

The PEARL

Open Mic hosted by Michael James Trio, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, April 21

Commerce Hall

As part of Courthouse Nights kickoff, drinks, gumbo, and Cajun food available at Commerce Café by the stage, 6:30 p.m.

Courthouse Nights

8:30-10 p.m. – Cajun Music Hall of Famer Jesse Lege

Last Chance Tavern

Karaoke with DJ Voodoo, 8 p.m.-midnight

Old Pal

Ben Zuniga, 8-10 p.m.

Old Settler’s Music Festival

Artists – The Wood Brothers, Shinyribs, Elephant Revival, The Brothers Comatose, Twisted Pine, Sunny War, Nigel Wearne, Goodnight Texas, Scott Strickland

The PEARL

Michael James Trio, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Commerce Gallery

Poetry Reading by Lacey Loop, 7-8 p.m.

Commerce Hall

Hogan Sullivan and the West Texas Tear Drops, 7 p.m.

Kruez Market

Michael Milligan, 2-5 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Jenny Saad, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Old Pal

Jamie Krueger, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Old Settler’s Music Festival

Artists – Yola, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Shovels & Rope, Big Richard, Tommy Emmanuel, John R. Miller, Charlotte Hills, Jack Barksdale, Twisted Pine, Supper Party

Sunday, April 23

Kruez Market

Jamie Krueger Band, 1-4 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Slyfoot, 3-6 p.m.

Old Settler’s Music Festival

Artists –Shinyribs, Armchair Boogie, Meslissa Carper, Matt the Electrician, Ley Line

The PEARL

W.C. Clark, 3-5 p.m.

Tuesday, April 25

Commerce Hall

Two Step Tuesday (Two Step lessons before the show) with the Frauleins, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 26

Best Little Wine & Books Shop

Mr. Carter’s Blues Corner, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Last Chance Tavern

Jamie Krueger, 8-10 p.m.

* * *

To submit a calendar item, email editor@post-register.com by 5 p.m. on Mondays.