Mooty finally finds his way to Texas as LPR editor

Kyle Mooty, a 96-time award winner from various state press associations, was once nominated for a Pulitzer Prize, and has published two books, has been named editor of the Lockhart Post-Register.

Mooty has 41 years of journalism experience at newspapers, magazines and radio; however, he comes to Lockhart after serving most recently as the Administrative Assistant to the President at Northwest Technical Institute in Arkansas.

He began his career as a sportswriter in Fayetteville, Arkansas, where he would later become sports editor of the Northwest Arkansas Times. He worked in sports in several states, including writing for a Southwest Conference weekly magazine in Plano in the late 1980s.

He began working as a newspaper editor and general manager after leaving the sports department — he said he never truly left sports — and since 1998 has managed to serve newspapers in many states, including most recently two simultaneously in Southeast Alabama. He also worked for a publicist in Beverly Hills, California, including writing promotional material for the Wayans Brothers, among others. He also wrote for an industry headquartered in New York City.

“I always loved my trips to Texas, whether it was for work or visiting family and friends,” Mooty said. “After reading up on Lockhart, visiting the town and meeting Post-Register owners Dana and Terri Garrett, I’m sold that this is where I want to be. I cannot wait to dive in and see the people, places and things that make this place what it is.

“In my latest book, Writin’ My Wrongs, among my favorites during my travels were Texas’ music and food. I have a friend who once lived in Lockhart and he said, while he wasn’t born in Texas, he got here as fast as he could. He loved the town and sang its praises, although his work has since moved him down the road.”

Born in Alabama, Mooty has lived in six states and worked in 10. He has ties to Texas as his oldest of two daughters lives in Austin. His sister worked for 21 years in Houston and 16 in Austin. He also has other relatives and friends scattered throughout the state.

Mooty has two older brothers, one retired living in Auburn, Alabama, and the other, who played baseball at the University of Alabama, is an attorney in Montgomery, Alabama.

Mooty‘s father, Harold, was a player and later head basketball coach at Centenary College in Shreveport, Louisiana, and coached at several other programs. His mother, Charlene, was a dean at the University of Arkansas. Both have since passed.

Writin’ My Wrongs is a collection of a lifetime of short stories. His first book, New Set of Downs, regarded a former Alabama football player who played for “Bear” Bryant and won two national championships, only to return to his small hometown after college and fall into a dark world of drugs, including becoming a meth cook. Johnny Dyess’ incredible experiences and remarkable recovery have him today coaching at his high school alma mater (he received a full pardon by the state), a deacon of his church, a speaker at various schools, churches and even a family law retreat around the south.

“Stories; almost everyone has a good one to tell,” Mooty said, “Some are just more spectacular than others. I love hearing the fine details from start to finish of what made the story as big as it became. I am really looking forward to hearing those in and around Lockhart.”