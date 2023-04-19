Several Lions qualify for Area Meet Share:







Staff reports

LIBERTY HILL – Lockhart High School’s Zeke Sanchez qualified in three events for the Area Track Meet this week at New Braunfels, but Lions’ Coach Scott Hippensteel said the junior will only compete in the 1600-meter run.

“He shows the most promise in the 1600,” Hippensteel said.

Sanchez was 4th in the district 800-meter run at Liberty Hill on April 12. He was 6th in the 3200-meters and 3rd in the 1600-meters in a time of 4:34.26.

The Lions competed in the Area Meet on Wednesday at Canyon High School.

A pair of Lady Lions won individual events at District, while a relay team also won.

Sophomore Rakaia Walker won the 100-meter dash in 12.13 seconds.

Junior Kennedy Roland won the high jump at 5-foot, 3-inches.

Also, the 4×100-meter relay team of Lockhart — Jada Edwards, Lily Royal-Corpus, Rakaia Walker, Kennedy Roland – won in a time of 50.02.

“I think they did a good job and represented our school pretty well,” Hippensteel said of the LHS athletes. “What Zeke did was great, and Rakaia Walker is pretty special.”

There will be 18 high schools at the Area Meet on Wednesday and from there the top four will be taken in each event to the Regional at San Antonio’s Heroes Stadium April 28–29. The top two in each event at Regionals will qualify for the 5A State Meet at the University of Texas in Austin on Friday, May 12.

Listed below are the Lockhart placements at the District Meet at Liberty Hill:

GIRLS

JUNIOR VARSITY

400-Meter Dash

11. Savannah Torres, 1:09.79

800-Meter Run

14. Melanie Rodriguez, 3:12.63

16. Jayla Goodwin, 3:36.53

3200-Meter Run

6. – Ashley Ramirez, 14:38.83

4×400-Meter Relay

6. – Lockhart: Ally Martinez, Savannah Torres, Melanie Rodriguez, Ashley Ramirez, 5:07.53

High Jump

3. – Hadley Moorhead, 4-06

Long Jump

17. – Hadley Moorhed, 11-06.5

18. – Savannah Torrez, 10-06.75

Triple Jump

8. — Mackenzie Mayfield, 30-05.75

Shot Put

9. – Peyton Crabill, 25-00.0

11. – Jordan Sky, 24-04.75

Discus

5. – Peyton Crabill, 76-09

12. —Jordan Sky, 63-02

– – –

FRESHMEN

Long Jump

9. – Shekinah Bryant, 12-05.50

Triple Jump

5. – Shekinah Bryant, 27-02.25

Shot Put

6. – Shekinah Bryant, 22-07.50

– – –

VARSITY

100-Meter Dash

1. — Rakaia Walker, 12.13

7. — Jada Edwards, 13.04

200-Meter Dash

2. – Rakaia Walker, 26.52

400-Meter Dash

12. – Lily Royal-Corpus, 1:04.94

800-Meter Run

12. – Jazmine Reyes-Trejo, 3:08.18

1600-Meter Run

6. – Adriana Rodriguez, 13:10.27

11. – Cristy Gonzalez, 14:11.85

12. – Amryss Flores, 15:14.50

3200-Meter Run

9. – Christy Gonzales, 14:11.85

10. – Amryss Flores, 15:14.50

100-Meter Hurdles

3. Bailey O’Keefe, 16.45

300-Meter Hurdles

8. – Bailey O’Keefe, 52.56

4×100-Meter Relay

1. – Lockhart: Jada Edwards, Lily Royal-Corpus, Rakaia Walker, Kennedy Roland, 50.02

4×200-Meter Relay

5. – Lockhart: Mylah Johnson, Beth Key, Kennedy Roland, Bailey O’Keefe, 1:49.12

4×400-Meter Relay

6. – Lockhart: Lily Royal-Corpus, Emma Forester, Mayra Varillas, Adriana Rodriguez, 4:36.63

High Jump

1. – Kennedy Roland, 5-03.0

Pole Vault

3. – Kara Sumukjian, 8-06.0

Long Jump

12. – Rakaia Walker, 14-10.0

Shot Put

11. – Aminah Limas, 29-10.75

20. – Taylor Eason, 23-08.00

Discus

18. – Aminah Limas, 73-02

20. — Zoe Goerlitz, 39-01

1600-Meter Run

14. – Ashley Ramirez, 6:52.14

* * *

BOYS

JUNIOR VARSITY

100-Meter Dash

4. Dylan White, 11.96

200-Meter Dash

6. – Ethan Aguirre, 25-00

400-Meter Dash

2. – Alejandro Cruz, 54.41

800-Meter Run

2. – Alejandro Cruz, 2:10.37

8. – Raul Figueroa, 2:23.55

10. – Imer Martinez, 2:26.73

1600-Meter Run

10. – Victor Lopez, 5:19.17

3200-Meter Run

3. – Cole Frey, 10:47.00

6. – Mason Nino, 11:31.00

7. Griffin Mason, 11:32.00

300-Meter Hurdles

3. – Ben Mendez, 47.78

4×100-Meter Relay

5. — Lockhart: Ethan Aguirre, Nate Gonzales, Miguel Portillo, Dylan White, 46:09

4×200-Meter Relay

7. – Lockhart: Nate Gonzales, Miguel Portillo, Thomas Ramirez, Dylan White, 1:41.67

4×400-Meter Relay

7. – Lockhart: Alejandro Cruz, Emilio Suarez, Griffin Mason, Ben Mendez, 3:56.05

Pole Vault

6. – Edward Mendoza, 9-00

8. – Tyler Bell, 7-06

Long Jump

6. – Ethan Aguirre, 18-05

14. – Roman Moreno, 16-04

Triple Jump

7. – Miguel Portillo, 35-05

Shot Put

11. — Ricky Diaz, 36-04.75

18. – Dylan Ovale, 30-05.75

Discus

12. – Ricky Diaz, 91-10

13. — Dylan Ovale, 91-08

– – –

FRESHMEN

400-Meter Dash

7. – Connor Zea, 57.42

800-Meter Run

3. – Connor Zea, 2:16.07

13. – Hayden Brast, 2:27.67

15. – Paul Munoz, 2:32.85

1600-Meter Run

5. – David Ruiz, 5:16.78

8. – Jace Ramsey, 5:27.07

11. – Hayden Brast, 5:29.94

3200-Meter Run

2. — David Ruiz, 11:21.50

4. – Hayden Brast, 11:56.24

11. – Jace Ramsey, 12:55.90

4×400-Meter Relay

6. – Lockhart: Connor Zea, David Ruiz, Jace Ramsey, Ben Perales, 4:06.86

– – –

VARSITY

100-Meter Dash

3. – Diante Jackson, 11.23

200-Meter Dash

3. – Ashton Dickens, 23.44

7. – Diante Jackson, 24.02

400-Meter Dash

7. – Nate Key, 53.52

800-Meter Run

4. – Zeke Sanchez, 2:02.30

9. – Carlos Terrazas Soberano, 2:04.50

14. – Anthony Daniel, 2:05.98

1600-Meter Run

3. – Zeke Sanchez, 4:34.26

12. — James Franco, 4:46.02

13. – Carlos Terrazas Soberano, 4:46.91

3200-Meter Run

6. — Zeke Sanchez, 10:14.04

7. – James Franco, 10:33.64

10. – Anthony Daniel, 11:03.51

300-Meter Hurdles

8. – Isaiah Ruiz, 44.80

4×100-Meter Relay

3. — Lockhart: Ashton Dickens, Diante Jackson, Quavon Reese, Josh Ramos, 43.22

4×200-Meter Relay

6. – Lockhart: Bart Key, Josh Ramos, Sean McKinney, Diante Jackson, 1:35.05

4×400-Meter Relay

7. – Lockhart: Isael Guerrero-Hernandez, Josh Ramos, Nate Key, Tent Holcimb, 3:40.55

High Jump

5. – (tie) Blake Herzog, 5-08.00

Pole Vault

5. – Sean Mendez, 13-00.00

Long Jump

10. Blake Herzog, 19-04.50

16. – Albert Ruiz, 18-03.75

20. – Sean McKinney, 16-07.50

Triple Jump

9. – Josh Ramos, 39-03.50

13. – Isaiah Ruiz, 33-06.50

Shot Put

14. — Alex Richardson, 37-08.50

17. — Brady Stephenson, 36-02.50

19. – Michael Foster, 35-03.00

Discus

14. – Tent Holcomb, 112-10