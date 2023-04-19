Black’s Original BBQ Teacher of the Week Share:







Name and grade you teach: Paula Gallegos, third grade teacher at Strawn Elementary.

What subjects do you teach? Reading, Math, Science, Social Studies

Hometown: Rocksprings, Texas.

Where did you graduate and with what degree(s)? “I graduated from Sul Ross University: Rio Grande College, with a Bachelor’s degree in General Studies EC-6.”

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “I love the support from the ABF staff and my third grade team. Our campus exemplifies our district values day to day.”

How would your friends describe you? “My friends say I am honest, reliable, fun, dependable, caring, prayer warrior, and good listener.”

What values are most important to you? “Faith, family, friendships, honesty, and kindness.”

Talents: “Problem solving, team work, collaboration, work ethics, and professionalism.”

Favorite Books: “The Little Match Girl, I’ll Love You Forever, The Giving Tree.”

Favorite Music: “I like to listen to Christian Country, Tejano, and 80’s music.”

Hobbies: “Reading, cooking, baking, going on walks, and playing volleyball.”

What brings you hope? “When I see my students’ face light up, watcing them learn, and showing empathy towards one another.”

Family: “I am blessed with 4 sons, 3 daughters-in-law, and 5 grandchildren.”